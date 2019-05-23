6.1-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Aleutian Islands - USGS

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the 6.1-magnitude tremor occurred near the shores of the Andreanof Islands, a part of the Aleutian archipelago that belongs to the US.
The epicentre of the earthquake was located 55 kilometres (34 miles) from Amatignak Island, at a depth of about 28 km (17 miles).
#Earthquake: Mw 6.0 ANDREANOF ISLANDS, ALEUTIAN IS. #Gempa https://t.co/4HBdD3NcQT pic.twitter.com/1rTDYkW1Hy— Latest Earthquake 🌎 (@Terkocok) May 23, 2019
At the moment, there is no official information about any victims of the natural disaster or possible damage inflicted by the quake.
