6.1-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Aleutian Islands - USGS

The islands, located in southwestern Alaska, belong to the northern part of a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire, which is regularly affected by powerful earthquakes.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the 6.1-magnitude tremor occurred near the shores of the Andreanof Islands, a part of the Aleutian archipelago that belongs to the US.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located 55 kilometres (34 miles) from Amatignak Island, at a depth of about 28 km (17 miles).

​At the moment, there is no official information about any victims of the natural disaster or possible damage inflicted by the quake.