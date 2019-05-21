Indian Actor Trolled for ‘Distasteful’ Remark Linking Polls with Ex-Girlfriend

The actor tried to portray the transient and non-deterministic nature of exit polls through his experience of an ex-girlfriend coming to him from her ex-boyfriend and then going on to finally marry someone else.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Netizens are up in arms after a Bollywood actor, Vivek Oberoi, tweeted about his fellow actress and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

After being criticised by the National Commission for Women (NCW), the actor had to delete the tweet widely described as something made in bad taste about one's old crush.

The NCW has taken Suo-Motto cognizance in the matter reported by the media regarding Vivek Oberoi’s twit carrying picture of a minor girl and a women today. @vivekoberoi pic.twitter.com/RQAViMQLVO — NCW (@NCWIndia) May 20, 2019

​The tweet was actually a meme segmented into three parts, showing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her former boyfriend Salman Khan (described as "Opinion Poll"), then with Vivek Oberoi (depicted as "Exit Poll") and finally posing with her husband Abhishek Bachchan ("Result"), son of Indian superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

Oberoi has been castigated by netizens and celebrities alike.

​Extremely absurd of you to tweet this!! Disappointing!

​Distasteful. Move on Mr. Oberoi https://t.co/BbLskLUoLh

​When she is miss universe, padmashree awardee, always in news but you are just. #VivekOberoi pic.twitter.com/GZOjfTdsRE

​The actor also received some support for his tweet.

Actors hire #publicist to make their #personallife public. When #public starts enjoying d gossip of their #personallife, SAME people talk about wanting #privacy 🤨 Feminists have fallen in the trap laid by #VivekOberoi & r calling him names in a way they call names to Modi ji 😉 pic.twitter.com/SBq4W5hGrQ — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team —BHAKTS of BHAGWAN RAM (@Payal_Rohatgi) May 20, 2019

Whats the outrage abt the meme #VivekOberoi thumbs upped? its stupid & in poor taste yes but offensive? why? Y is everybody bng so hypocritical? Hasnt all this been in the media before? — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) May 20, 2019

#VivekOberoi | Can anyone tell me what's objectionable about this tweet?



I find it like any other funny meme that most of us keep sharing on social media.



I am genuinely asking, if anyone can explain what's objectionable here? Thanks in advance. pic.twitter.com/qV9C3iB6OU — An Open Letter (@AnOpenLetter001) May 20, 2019

​Vivek Oberoi plays the character of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a Modi biopic that is due to be released soon.