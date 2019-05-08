Alleged 15-Year-Old Suicide Bomber Behind Lahore Explosion CAUGHT on VIDEO

The video footage from outside the Shrine, where the deadly blast took place, shows the alleged suicide bomber moving next to the Elite Force police van at 8:54 a.m. local time.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Video records of a camera placed outside Data Darbar Shrine has revealed that a 15-year-old suicide bomber is alleged to be behind the deadly explosion that left at least 10 people dead and 25 critically injured in Lahore early Wednesday morning.

— Ravinder Singh Robin ਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ راویندرسنگھ روبن (@rsrobin1) May 8, 2019

The alleged bomber, carrying a bag in his hands is seen moving towrds the main gate of Data Dabar, moments after he passes the camera, an explosion takes place. The Punjab chief minister's spokesperson, Shahbaz Gill, told reporters that the attacker was a 15-year-old boy.

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Arif Nawaz confirmed that five Elite Force personnel were killed in the blast. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi have condemned the attack and requested a report of the incident.