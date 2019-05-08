Explosion Kills 4 in Front of Major Sufi Shrine in Lahore, Pakistan - Police

According to the authorities, a bomb that exploded near the Data Darbar Sufi shrine in the city of Lahore has killed at least four people, wounding several others. City police chief Ghazanfar Ali confirmed that police officers have been the primary target of the attack, adding that hundreds of pilgrims were inside and outside the Sufi shrine at the moment of the blast.
Explosion rocks #Lahore on second day of #Ramjan near Data Darbar's Gate No 2, a Sufi Srine. Police van(Elite force) is said to have been the target. Initial reports indicate 5 dead & 19 injured.#Pakistan pic.twitter.com/jOZqh3LIRi— (((Eagle eye))) (@cbinewton) May 8, 2019
