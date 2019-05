Car Rams Into Group of Preschool Children in Japan, 15 People in Hospital

TOKYO (Sputnik) - Fifteen people were hospitalized as a car plowed into a group of preschool pupils, all of them aged between 2 and 3 years, in the Japanese city of Otsu, the capital of the western Shiga Prefecture, on Wednesday morning, local media reported.

Four children are unconscious, and their condition is assessed as grave, the Kyodo news agency specified. There are thirteen children and two tutors among those hospitalized.

The accident occurred in Otsu's Ogaya neighborhood, at an intersection, soon after 10 a.m. local time (01:00 GMT), when the children were having a walk.

Investigation into the reasons of the accident is underway.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW