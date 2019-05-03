Commemorating the Chaos: Indian Newborn Named After Cyclone 'Fani'

The baby was born in Bhubaneshwar, the capital city of the eastern state of Odisha, where Cyclone ‘Fani’ recently made landfall.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Amid deafening noises and gusts of wind, as Cyclone 'Fani' made its landfall in India's coastal state of Odisha on Friday morning, a baby girl was born.

The baby girl, born in the state capital of Bhubaneswar at 11:03 a.m., was named after the cyclone which is currently battering parts of India.

Bhubaneswar: A 32-year-old woman gave birth to a baby girl in Railway Hospital today at 11:03 AM. Baby has been named after the cyclonic storm, Fani. The woman is a railway employee, working as a helper at Coach Repair Workshop, Mancheswar. Both the mother&child are fine. #Odisha pic.twitter.com/xHGTkFPlAe — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2019 ​​The mother and her infant are reportedly in a good condition and doing well. She works as a helper for Indian Railways at the Railway Coach Repair Workshop in Odisha State.

The latest extreme severe cyclone was named based on a naming system followed for assigning names to cyclones in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

The naming system, which came into effect from 2004, involves a group of eight member countries, namely India, Bangladesh, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Thailand, and experts from the the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).