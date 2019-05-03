Tokyo Police Probing Reports of Drones Flown Near Imperial Palace - Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Japanese police are investigating reports of drones flown near the Imperial Palace and other locations linked to the royal family across Tokyo, where these activities are prohibited by law, local media reported on Friday.

The Kyodo news agency reported, citing investigative sources, that the drones flew above the site, flashing red and white lights, late on Thursday, a day after Emperor Naruhito ascended the throne.

The outlet noted that Japanese laws prohibited flying drones in Tokyo, central areas of other cities, densely built-up areas and in the vicinity of airports.

On 1 May, Japan's New Emperor Naruhito vowed to carry out his duties as the nation's symbol in accordance with the constitution, expressing hope for the happiness of Japanese people and peace. Naruhito has officially been named the new emperor of Japan, commencing a new era in the country's history, named "Reiwa", which can be translated as "beautiful harmony".