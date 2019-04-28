Twenty Indian Students Commit Suicide After Receiving Bad Exam Results - Reports

Twenty students have committed suicide in India since the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) last week announced the exam scores, according to the Khaleej Times.
According to reports, parents put the blame for the suicides on the firm Globarena Technologies Private Ltd that developed the software used for processing admissions, pre-examination, and post-examination results.
On 25 April, Chief Minister of Telangana K. Chandrashekhar Rao called for a re-count and re-verification of the answer sheets of all students who failed the tests, Khaleej Times reported.
The minister also expressed concern about the situation and pleaded for students not to commit suicide, stressing that failing an intermediate exam does not mean the end of one's life.
