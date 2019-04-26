Indian Officer Dies in Fire on Aircraft Carrier INS Vikramaditya – Navy (PHOTO)

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) – An Indian Navy officer died on Friday as a result of a fire that broke out on board of the INS Vikramaditya, India’s only aircraft carrier, the Indian Navy said in a statement.

"Lt Cdr DS Chauhan lost his life after a fire broke out onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya while entering the Karwar harbour. The fire was brought under control but the officer who led the firefight suffered loss of consciousness and could not be revived," the statement said.

The Navy has reportedly called a Board of Inquiry to investigate the incident.

Indian Navy officer dies after INS Vikramaditya catches fire https://t.co/KpKROPb9Yf pic.twitter.com/bpeF3MrvAC — Kashmir Reader (@Kashmir_Reader) 26 апреля 2019 г.

​The Friday incident is not unique for the naval history. On July 29, 1967, the USS Forrestal aircraft carrier caught a fire in the Gulf of Tonkin after one of the McDonnell Douglas F-4 Phantom II fighter-bombers deployed on the vessel accidentally launched rocket fire. The incident left 134 people dead and 161 more injured.