WATCH Overweight Indian Teen Wow 'Britain's Got Talent' Judges With Dance Moves

What surprised the judges and the audience was the energy and complexity of the boy’s dance skills; he was able to get in the groove despite his ample girth. Before beginning, he told the judges “I have two mottos in life. I want to make everyone happy, and, I want to show that nothing is impossible”. His words yielded him plenty of applause.

New Delhi (Sputnik): An overweight 13-year-old boy named Akshat Singh rocked Britain's Got Talent with his energetic dancing; he was handed the "golden buzzer" by the judges, which will take him to the advanced rounds of the talent show, allowing him to bypass the lower levels of the competition.

Hailing from the city of Mumbai, the entertainment capital of India, Akshat is neither new to reality shows nor is he new to showbiz in general. He has been in films gyrating with Bollywood star Salman Khan. He has also been part of various Indian television shows: Dance Bangla Dance, Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, India's Got Talent, and Comedy Nights With Kapil are some notable ones.