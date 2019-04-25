Number of People Injured in Philippines Earthquake Exceeds 280

"A total of eighteen (18) dead, 282 injured, and seven (7) missing persons were reported," the NDRRMC said.
On Monday, the Philippines’ island of Luzon was hit by a 6.1 magnitude earthquake. The earthquake has also damaged 138 buildings, including schools and two churches in the provinces of Bataan and Pampanga. The tremors also resulted in closure of the Clark International Airport and power outages.
#BREAKING: Buildings swaying in Manila after a 6.3 #earthquake strikes in the Philippines.— Brennan Prill ⚡︎ (@WxBrenn) April 22, 2019
pic.twitter.com/YPsmnOGtDV
The Philippines is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.
Terrifying footage shows swimming pool water cascading from the top off a penthouse apartment block in the Philippines this afternoon when a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck killing at least five people. pic.twitter.com/6CRCPIqeFZ— The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) April 22, 2019
All comments
Show new comments (0)