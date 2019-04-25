Number of People Injured in Philippines Earthquake Exceeds 280

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The number of people who were injured by Monday's earthquake that hit the Philippines has reached 282, while 18 more people were killed, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Thursday in a statement.

"A total of eighteen (18) dead, 282 injured, and seven (7) missing persons were reported," the NDRRMC said.

On Monday, the Philippines’ island of Luzon was hit by a 6.1 magnitude earthquake. The earthquake has also damaged 138 buildings, including schools and two churches in the provinces of Bataan and Pampanga. The tremors also resulted in closure of the Clark International Airport and power outages.

​The Philippines is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.