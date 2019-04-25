Japan Court Grants $4.5m Bail to Ex-Nissan Chairman Ghosn - Report

Carlos Ghosn, the former chairman of carmaker Nissan, could be released for the second time on bail in the probe into the misuse of the company's funds, local media reported.

A Tokyo court on Thursday approved a bail request from ousted Nissan Motor Co Chairman Carlos Ghosn, setting his bail at 500 million yen ($4.5 million), Reuters reports citing a court's statement.

According to AFP, the 65-year-old faces four charges ranging from concealing part of his salary from shareholders to syphoning off Nissan funds for his personal use.

Carlos Ghosn could walk out of his Tokyo detention centre "as early as Thursday," AFP reports citing broadcaster NHK.

The bail request was filed by Ghosn's lawyers on Monday, according to Reuters.

Ghosn was originally arrested in Japan in late November 2018 for underreporting around $44 million worth of his income and misusing company assets. He was released on bail in early March to be rearrested a month later on new suspicions.

The new arrest was motivated by prosecutors' claims that Ghosn had inflicted a $5 million loss to Nissan by transferring a part of the money, which Nissan's subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates paid to an Omani distributor, to a firm that he effectively owned.

Ghosn has denied all accusations brought against him. Following his initial arrest, Nissan removed Ghosn from the post of its chairman.