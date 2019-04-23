China Presents Its Top-Notch Nuclear Sub, Destroyer in Navy Day Parade

The first Type 055 guided missile destroyer, Nanchang, was also presented to the public at the parade for the first time by Chinese military.

During a major international naval parade held on the 70th anniversary of the People’s Liberation Army Navy founding, Beijing showcased a nuclear-powered submarine for the first time.

The parade was held the western port city of Qingdao, featuring 32 naval vessels led by China’s latest and largest Type 094 (Jin class) nuclear-powered ballistic missile sub.

© AFP 2019 / POOL / Guang Niu Absence at PLA Maritime Parade Will Prevent US From Learning About Chinese Navy - Experts

The Chinese Navy also displayed another new weapon at its disposal – China’s first Type 055 destroyer, Nanchang.

Beijing is holding a series of events from April 22 till April 25 to commemorate its navy’s anniversary, with about 20 foreign naval vessels taking part in the parade as well.