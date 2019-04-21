Moment Sri Lanka Church Exploded Captured on Camera (VIDEO)

The police stated that three Catholic churches were hit by explosions in Sri Lanka on Sunday during Easter mass, as well as three large hotels - the Cinnamon Grand, Kingsbury, and Shangri-La. The government, led by the prime minister, has announced an emergency meeting to address the explosions.

Footage depicting the moment of the blast at St. Anthony's Shrine in the Kochchikade district of the capital has been leaked online. The video shows thick smoke enveloping the building following the explosion.

In the meantime, St. Sebastian Church in the predominantly Catholic town of Negombo that was rocked by one of the blasts has posted images depicting bodies lying on the floor among debris from the explosion. The photos show the havoc wreaked by what appears to be shrapnel from the explosive device, including shattered windows and a damaged roof.





A blood-chilling video from the scene, posted by a Twitter user, shows that there were children present at the church.

Multiple blasts reported in Sri Lanka including at churches as people attended Easter services. pic.twitter.com/KYArRCUHAT — Sumisha Naidu (@sumishanaidu) 21 апреля 2019 г.

​

The police stated that three Catholic churches were hit by explosions in Sri Lanka on Sunday during Easter mass, as well as three large hotels — the Cinnamon Grand, Kingsbury, and Shangri-La. The government, led by the prime minister, has announced an emergency meeting to address the explosions.

According to the latest reports, at least 185 have died, while 500 have been wounded by explosions at Sri Lanka churches.