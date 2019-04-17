New Zealand's Terror Threat Level Reduced to Medium - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - New Zealand's terror threat level has been downgraded to medium following a terror attack in Christchurch, local media reported.

Medium is defined as "a terrorist attack is assessed as feasible and could well occur." It is higher than it was before the March 15 attack, according to the Stuff news website.

"While the threat level has been revised to medium, and there is no current specific threat agencies are responding to, people will continue to notice a clear police presence at public events," New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was quoted as saying by Stuff.

The terror attack took place in March, when a man opened fire in two mosques in New Zealand's eastern city of Christchurch, leaving 50 people killed and dozens injured. The arrested 28-year-old suspected shooter, Australian national Brenton Harrison Tarrant, explained his motives by his anti-Muslim and anti-migrant views.