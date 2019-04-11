Strong Earthquake Rocks East of Japan's Honshu Island - USGS

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake has hit east of the Japanese island of Honshu, according to the United States Geological Service (USGS). The quake struck 174 km (108 miles) east of the city of Hachinohe, at a depth of 27 km (17 miles).
There have been no immediate reports of injuries or damage so far.
【M6.1】OFF THE EAST COAST OF HONSHU, JAPAN 12.2km 2019/04/11 17:18:20 JST[UTC+9] (G)https://t.co/WtkBPnJ8m8 (USGS)https://t.co/PPNSujveMl pic.twitter.com/nB6eN8IpMe— mayu (@mayu_mochi0406) 11 апреля 2019 г.
