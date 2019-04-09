Lawmaker, 5 Security Personnel Killed by Left-Wing Insurgents in India - Source

A member of the state legislature belonging to the right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast triggered by left-wing-rebels in the Maoist insurgency-affected state of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bhima Mandavi, a member of legislative assembly (MLA) from the Chattisgarh state, was brutally killed in an attack carried out by Maoists in the Dantewada region, government sources told Sputnik. The lawmaker's convoy was passing through a hilly area when left-wing rebels triggered an IED explosive, following up with rapid fire.

Bhima Mandavi, who was travelling in the last vehicle of the convoy, died in the attack, along with five security personnel, sources added.

#SpotVisuals: BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi killed in naxal attack in Dantewada. According to CRPF, the escort vehicle of Chhattisgarh State Police also came under the blast. 5 personnel of Chhattisgarh State Police are critically injured. pic.twitter.com/EdJMiQgjep — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2019

​Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were rushed to the spot and there are reports that clashes between Maoists and the security forces are still going on. Bhima Mandavi represented Dantewada in the state legislature.

#SpotVisuals: Convoy of BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi attacked by Naxals in Dantewada. The escort vehicle of Chhattisgarh State Police also came under the blast. 5 personnel of Chhattisgarh State Police are critically injured. pic.twitter.com/ZastP8hrQe — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2019

​Earlier, in a similar attack by Maoists, a video journalist and two security personnel were killed in the Aranpur sector of the Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh.

Bastar region of the Chhattisgarh state is a hot-bed for left-wing-insurgents. The Maoists have called for a boycott of the upcoming Lok Sabha election, scheduled to be held in seven phases. The first phase will be held on 11 April.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has called a high-level meeting to review the security situation of the state following the attack.