Germany Grounds Military Flights to Afghanistan – Reports

Germany’s Bundeswehr has been flying its A310 transport planes weekly to the northern city of Mazar to rotate personnel, the Spiegel news magazine said.
But a routine flight in late March had to be cancelled after Azerbaijan refused to give NATO a transit permit. Germany will rely on US C-17s to carry troops to the Afghan camp using a different route.
20190403 A @Team_Luftwaffe A310 landing at @VlbEindhoven during the #EART exercise supporting #FrisianFlag2019. Before landing, a very nice overshoot with the hoses out #EATC #luftwaffe #a310 pic.twitter.com/Zi0ZW2PW1Z— Joris van Boven (@JorisvanBoven) April 6, 2019
All comments
Show new comments (0)