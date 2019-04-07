At Least 6 Children Die in Bus Fall in Southern Tunisia - Reports

"The rescue operation continues. The number of those killed may be revised upwards. The bus carried 28 people: children and youths," Ali Tayeb, a local delegate, told Radio Mosaique.
The incident took place near the Berber village of Matmata. The bus was hired by a travel agency to take children out on an excursion. It reportedly skidded off the road after missing a dangerous turn.
Chute d'un bus dans un ravin à #Matmata 6 morts et plusieurs blessés… pic.twitter.com/ThcdX94SDo— Papy (@loup__Stan) April 7, 2019
