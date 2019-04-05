Two Indian Soldiers Injured in Mysterious Blast at Army Camp in Kashmir

New Delhi (Sputnik): Two Indian soldiers were injured in a blast that took place inside an army camp in Kashmir on Friday, according to an army officer who did not wish to be named.
"The explosion occurred inside the 15 RR camp at Lachampora Rajwar area of Handwara in Kupwara district resulting in injuries to two army men", an army source told Sputnik. It is believed that one of them has been hospitalised and is in critical condition.
On Thursday, two Indian soldiers were killed and at least 20 injured in another accidental fire at the Bercha and Hema range in Mhow, near Indore. Five of the injured have been shifted to Delhi and are in critical condition.
