Two Indian Soldiers Injured in Mysterious Blast at Army Camp in Kashmir

Initial information suggests that the blast, which occurred at an oil depot of the 15 Rashtriya Rifles camp at Lachampora village in the Rajwar area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, could have been an accident.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Two Indian soldiers were injured in a blast that took place inside an army camp in Kashmir on Friday, according to an army officer who did not wish to be named.

"The explosion occurred inside the 15 RR camp at Lachampora Rajwar area of Handwara in Kupwara district resulting in injuries to two army men", an army source told Sputnik. It is believed that one of them has been hospitalised and is in critical condition.

According to initial investigations, the blast, which took place in the Lachampora Rajwar area, could have been accidental. The Rashtriya Rifles is a branch of the Indian Army.

On Thursday, two Indian soldiers were killed and at least 20 injured in another accidental fire at the Bercha and Hema range in Mhow, near Indore. Five of the injured have been shifted to Delhi and are in critical condition.