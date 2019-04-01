Pakistani Military Says It's 'Immaterial' Whether F-16 Was Used in India Clash

The militaries of the nuclear-armed neighbours have made competing claims regarding the February 27 dog fight over Kashmir in late February, with Islamabad stressing that it destroyed two Indian planes and New Delhi saying it destroyed an F-16.

The media wing of Pakistan's Armed Forces reiterated Monday that it did not lose an F-16 during the February 27 dogfight with Indian warplanes and that Pakistani forces shot down two Indian jets.

"The event of 27 Feb is part of history now. No Pakistani F16 was hit by Indian airforce. As regard PAF action for strikes across LOC [Line of Control] it was done by JF17 from within Pakistan airspace. Later when 2 Indian jets crossed LOC they were shot down by PAF," the Inter-Services Public Relations stated in a press release.

Furthermore, referencing India's repeated claims that the use of F-16 fighters in the clash was illegal, the military suggested that "whether it was F16 or JF17 which shot down 2 Indian aircrafts is immaterial. Even if F-16s have been used as at that point in time complete PAF was airborne including F16s, the fact remains that Pakistan Airforce shot down two Indian jets in self defence. India can assume any type [of plane] of their choice even F-16. Pakistan retains the right to use anything and everything in its legitimate self defence."

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW