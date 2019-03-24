Indian Soldier Killed in Pakistan Firing in Jammu and Kashmir - Reports

The cross-border firing commenced in the Shahpur and Kerni areas of Poonch on Saturday and endured through the night, the Times of India reported citing authorities.

Pakistani troops fired at an Indian Army position on Sunday along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district; as a result of the firing, one Indian soldier died, according to the Indian outlet.

"The soldier was critically injured in the firing. He succumbed to his injuries earlier today [Sunday]," the India Today reported citing its sources.

Relations between India and Pakistan have conventionally been considered tense due to the Kashmir territorial dispute, however, on 27 February, they almost reached breaking point, when the two states were close to outright war following a dogfight that involved Pakistani and Indian warplanes, according to reports.

Since the 1940s, Pakistan and India have fought three wars over the Kashmir region.