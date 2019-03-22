Death Toll from Chemical Plant Blast in China Climbs to 44

Earlier, the official China Central Television (CCTV) reported that an explosion took place at around 2:50 p.m. (6:50 GMT) local time at a chemical plant in the city of Yancheng, Jiangsu province.

Chinese authorities reported that the chemical plant blast in Yancheng climbed to 44 people, while 32 people are still in critical condition and 58 sustained grave wounds.

"As a result of the incident at the Tianjiayi plant, 44 people died, 32 people are in critical condition and 58 people are in grave condition," the city mayor Cao Lubao told reporters on Friday.

© AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko At Least 6 Killed, 12 Injured in Blast at Chemical Plant in East China (VIDEO)

Previously, the local fire department said in a post on its official Weibo account that at least 12 people who were injured in the explosion on Thursday have been rescued by firefighters, while 6 died.

READ MORE: Explosion Near Chemical Plant in China Kills 22, Injures 22 More (VIDEO)

Meanwhile, the China Earthquake Networks Center said on its official Weibo account that it detected a 2.2 magnitude earthquake at 2:48 p.m. local time at the site of the blast.