Death Toll from Chemical Plant Blast in China Climbs to 44

Chinese authorities reported that the chemical plant blast in Yancheng climbed to 44 people, while 32 people are still in critical condition and 58 sustained grave wounds.
"As a result of the incident at the Tianjiayi plant, 44 people died, 32 people are in critical condition and 58 people are in grave condition," the city mayor Cao Lubao told reporters on Friday.
Meanwhile, the China Earthquake Networks Center said on its official Weibo account that it detected a 2.2 magnitude earthquake at 2:48 p.m. local time at the site of the blast.
