Powerful 6.3 Earthquake Hits Luganville, Vanuatu - USGS

A 6.3 magnitude quake struck 64 km east of Luganville on Espiritu Santo, the largest island in Vanuatu, on Wednesday, at a depth of 123 km, the US Geological Survey reported. No information about casualties or damage is available at the moment.
Prelim M6.2 Earthquake Vanuatu Mar-20 15:23 UTC, updates https://t.co/f4rh3kM5TM— USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) March 20, 2019
The epicentre of the quake was located at a depth of 125,4 km, the agency specified.
Mag 6.2 earthquake 48km ESE of Luganville, Vanuatu— Peter Mount (@peter_mount) March 20, 2019
Time 2019-03-20 15:23:59 UTC
Depth 125.44km
Position 167° 36' 28" E 15° 37' 17" S
Map https://t.co/1nkeiHcQTo#earthquake pic.twitter.com/afc8NMec4h
