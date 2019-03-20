Los Angeles Ropes in Indian Celebrity Sonam Kapoor for Online Tourism Promotions

The US city of glamour and glitz wants more tourist visitors from India. Besides its thriving showbiz industry, it is also home to several museums, studios, parks, entertainment avenues, and hotels.

New Delhi (Sputnik): The city of Los Angeles, California has engaged Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja to promote tourism on digital platforms. The sassy gal has released a promotional video on the Twitter platform.

Her most recent video on this campaign theme was posted on Monday. Promoting LA through Warner Brother Studios she captioned the video, "Friends, Batman and many more films and TV shows were shot in the @wbtourhollywood backlots in LA. Just one of the many reasons why I (love emoji) @discoverLA".

Friends, Batman and many more films and TV shows were shot in the @wbtourhollywood backlots in LA 🤩😊 Just one of the many reasons why I ❤ @discoverLA: https://t.co/dyg13VTC5l 🎬 #discoverLA pic.twitter.com/kNeQTJomNY — Zoya Singh Solanki (@sonamakapoor) March 18, 2019

Sonam Kapoor is savvy in terms of digital promotions. She is also quite fleet-footed and has shown the ability to tailor her online identity to match the things she is promoting. Recognised and identified as Sonam Kapoor the world over, she recently changed her name on Twitter to Zoya Singh Solanki — a character she is playing in her upcoming movie "The Zoya Factor".

When you do a movie that is based on such reality and pain and follows the true story of heroism and love, it’s truly overwhelming. Three years later I am honoured to convey this inspirational story.#3YearsOfNeerja pic.twitter.com/venwMPptyO — Zoya Singh Solanki (@sonamakapoor) February 19, 2019

The film is due for release on 5 April. A promotional post of the movie appeared on Instagram last week on 13 March.