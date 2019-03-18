One Killed, Several More Wounded in Shooting in Kashmir - Reports

"A soldier was martyred and three others were injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Keri Battal area of Akhnoor this morning", an army source told the Indian newspaper.
In the meantime, a local official has told Sputnik that the firing reportedly started at 05:15 AM local time and continued until 07:15 AM.
Former Indian Army Man Shot Dead by Suspected Terrorists in Kashmir
Tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad culminated on 27 February, when the two sides’ aircraft engaged in an air battle over Kashmir just a day after an Indian airstrike on an alleged jihadist camp on the Pakistani side of the Line of Control. The fight led to the downing of an Indian Air Force MiG-21 and a Pakistani F-16.
