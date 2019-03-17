Philippines Withdraws From International Criminal Court

In 2018, Philippines authorities stressed that the country would leave the International Criminal Court; however, the withdrawal process takes at least 12 months, according to the official body's regulation.

Starting this Sunday, the Philippines will no longer acknowledge the Rome Statute — the deal that established the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The state's move follows President Rodrigo Duterte's complaints with regard to the United Nations' work; according to Duterte, the UN authorities attempted to represent Duterte as "a ruthless and heartless violator of human rights" amid his campaign against drug dealers.

He called their statements "baseless, unprecedented and outrageous attacks on my person".

The Rome Statute, which was endorsed and signed by 123 countries in 1998 in Italy's capital, became the foundation of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and gave the court jurisdiction over crimes against humanity, war crimes and genocide.