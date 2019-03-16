Register
19:08 GMT +316 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Mourners pay their respects at a makeshift memorial near the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, Saturday, March 16, 2019

    Blame Anons: Media Links Imageboard to New Zealand Mosque Massacre

    © AP Photo / Vincent Yu
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The killer’s message posted on 8chan initially elicited a mixed response from the imageboard’s users, with people either applauding his actions or worrying that sharing this kind of information may be a bad idea.

    As people in New Zealand and across the world mourn the victims of a violent shooting spree which took place on 15 March in the city of Christchurch, Sky News reports that anonymous imageboard 8chan was used by one of the attack’s perpetrators to post a link to the Facebook page which he then used to live-stream the massacre.

    According to the media outlet, the killer urged the 8chan audience to spread his message, though it elicited a somewhat mixed response from the imageboard’s users — some "were applauding the gunman and sharing the link", others argued that sharing this information "could land 8chan in trouble".

    Armed police patrol outside a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, 15 March , 2019
    © AP Photo / Mark Baker
    Sky News Australia, SM Giants Under Attack Over NZ Shooter’s ‘Distressing Footage’
    The imageboard itself was described by Sky News as "a type of internet forum in which people primarily discuss topics using images attached to each of their posts rather than just text, which contains explicit and offensive material".

    "8chan features discussions of alleged 'Muslims [sic] Reactions' inciting racial hatred, with unsourced images purporting to show a Muslim social media account reacting to the shooting by declaring war", the media outlet notes. "Another thread alleges that the shooting was conducted as part of a Jewish conspiracy, and others referencing a far-right party being elected in a local election in Spain".

    Also, many of those who discussed the Christchurch shooting on 8chan allegedly expressed “respect and apparent endorsement of the terror attack with Nazi imagery and anti-Semitic language”, according to Sky News.

    READ MORE: US Right Wing ‘Needs to Be Held Accountable For' New Zealand Attack

    The violent shooting in two mosques in Christchurch, confirmed by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to be a terrorist attack, took place on Friday, claiming the lives of dozens of people.

    A total of four people were detained following the attack, including the 28-year-old suspected shooter, Australian national Brenton Harrison Tarrant.

    Related:

    Four Palestinians Killed, 6 Injured in New Zealand Mosque Shootings - Ministry
    Erdogan Confirms New Zealand Shooting Suspect Visited Turkey Twice
    New Zealand Shooter Planned to Continue Attack When Police Caught Him - PM
    Tags:
    links, forum, mosque, shooting, Internet, New Zealand
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 9 - 15 March
    This Week in Pictures: 9 - 15 March
    Donny’s First Veto
    Donny’s First Veto
    Attack on Mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand
    Mass Shooting at Two Mosques in New Zealand: How It Happened
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse