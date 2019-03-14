Japan Closes Its Airspace for Boeing 737MAX After Crash in Ethiopia - Reports

According to the news agency, Japan’s move followed the decision by the US Federal Aviation Administration to ground all Boeing 737 MAX aircraft based on a review of new data from this weekend's crash of an Ethiopian Airlines jet.
The decision was taken after an Ethiopian Airlines MAX 8 plane crashed shortly after departure on Sunday, claiming the lives of all 157 people on board. Another Boeing 737 MAX crashed in Indonesia back in October, killing all 189 people on board.
The situation around the Boeing 737 MAX has prompted dozens of countries to either ground the plane series or close their airspace to the planes since Sunday.
All comments
Show new comments (0)