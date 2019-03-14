Priyanka ‘Sizzles’ as Hubby Nick Jonas Compliments Ex-Bae Miley Cyrus

Nick and Miley dated from 2006 to 2007 and acknowledged in separate interviews that they were each others’ “first love”.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Indian actress Priyanka Chopra ‘sizzled' in more ways than one as she commented on a 'hot' Instagram post of her hubby Nick Jonas' ex-girlfriend Miley Cyrus. Miley's post was a reaction to a recent social media ‘interaction' with her ex-bae Nick and was accompanied by a teasingly hot video. The post was captioned, "That moment when even your ex knows your socials have been ‘hot'."

Priyanka reacted by posting, "LOL. Hahaha.. Hubby is right. These posts r ‘hot'."

brittanysmith777 said, "@priyankachopra had to get that "hubby" out there? Huh?"

Mpazitive retorted, "@priyankachopra @marieashleigh LOL she said "Hubby" hahaha..REinsert title"

Itsmariamt quipped, "@priyankachopra omg thought u didn't know!!!"

Lysssaab snapped, "@priyankachopra GURL just don't LOLOL he's yours, we know."

One user sympathised with the former Miss World and asked her to keep cool.

Blanuviar said, "@priyankachopra… relax!"