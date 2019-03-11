Prosecutors Seek to Drop Murder Charge Against Suspect in Kim Jong-nam Murder

Malaysian prosecutors have applied to drop a murder charge against Indonesian national Siti Aisyah, 26, accused of killing the half-brother of North Korea's leader, Reuters reported. Siti Aisyah has reportedly been released from custody and was seen getting into an embassy car after leaving court.
On 13 February 2017, Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, travelling under the name of Kim Chol, was killed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, before boarding a flight to Macau.
Malaysian investigators suspected that he was killed with a VX nerve agent. The substance is listed as a chemical weapon in the Chemical Weapons Convention and classified by the United Nations as a weapon of mass destruction.
