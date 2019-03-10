Afghan Forces Kill Over 60 Taliban Militants Over Past 24 Hours - Reports

According to the Khaama Press News Agency, operations were conducted in the provinces of Lagar, Wardak, Helmand, Uruzgan and Paktika.
Afghanistan has suffered from deeply unstable security following an invasion by the US in 2001 and the subsequent 17 years of continuous warfare. The US-supported government in Kabul has been fighting an increasingly entrenched Taliban, even as the Daesh* terrorist group has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.
*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State/IS), a terrorist group banned in Russia and a wide number of other countries.
