Solomon Islands May Blacklist Companies Involved in Oil Spill Catastrophe

Earlier, the Solomon Trader carrier crashed off the coast of the Solomon Islands, and a storm carried it to nearby coral reefs. All the oil on board the container poured into the sea near the island of Renell.

After the incident, caretaker Solomon Islands Prime Minister Rick Hou threatened to blacklist the companies involved in the oil leak near a UNESCO World Heritage site.

READ MORE: UNESCO Names Rio as World Capital of Architecture for 2020 — Press Release

"My government is prepared to go as far as putting the companies on a black list internationally if they do not take on their responsibilities," he said at a media conference, as quoted by the ABC news outlet.

© Sputnik / Andrey Stenin Syria Begins Reconstruction of UNESCO World Heritage Castle Near Homs

Rick Hou earlier asked for Australia's assistance to clean up the oil spill, which he described as causing "irreversible damage".

Recently, the bulk carrier's Hong Kong owner, King Trader Ltd, and the vessel's South Korean insurer issued an apology over the disastrous oil spill.

East Renell is the largest coral atoll in the world, and in 2013 it was designated by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site at risk.