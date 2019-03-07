Participants of Rally Attended by Afghan PM Come Under Mortar Attack - Reports

A rally commemorating one of Afghanistan's Shiite minority leaders, Abdul Ali Mazari, at a stadium in Kabul, was disrupted when the crowd was bombarded with mortars during a speech given by Afghanistan's Prime Minister Abdullah Abdullah, Afghan television reported.

Afghanistan's former president Hamid Karzai, Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani, and former presidential adviser Hanif Atmar also took part in the rally.

According to Tolo News, at least 10 explosions rocked the city and gunshots were heard close to the venue.

The number of victims has not yet been reported.

"We have reports of explosions in the western part of Kabul. Investigations have been launched," said Nasrat Rahimi, a spokesman at the interior ministry.

