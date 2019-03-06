Death Toll From Landslide at Indonesia's Illegal Goldmine Climbs to 27 - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of people who were killed in a landslide that hit an unlicensed goldmine on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi has risen to 27, Antara news agency reported on Wednesday.

The previous death toll stood at 13, the Antara news agency reported, adding that 20 people survived the accident.

According to the media outlet, the search and rescue team found another body early on Wednesday and sent it to a local hospital for identification.

​The landslide struck on February 26 in the Northern Sulawesi province, reportedly leaving more than 60 people trapped under the debris.

In January, Indonesian Sulawesi Island was affected by floods and landslides, reportedly causing severe damage to the local infrastructure and displacing hundreds of local residents.