Son of Terrorist Executed for Parliament Attack Wants Indian Passport - Reports

The man's father, Afzal Guru, was executed on 9 February 2013 for his role in the 2001 terror attack against the Indian Parliament. The recent Pulwama terror attack, which left 40 Indian security forces dead on 14 February, was carried out to avenge his execution.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The son of terrorist Afzal Guru, who was hanged to death in 2013, is now the proud owner of an Indian personal identification document — the Aadhaar card — according to a report in the Times of India. The son, named Ghalib Mohammad, now says he wants an Indian passport.

The Aadhaar card is one of the most recent identity documents the Indian government created for its citizens, and includes vital personal information, including biometric data in digital format.

The report said that his family have kept him away from jihadist influencers.

Speaking to Times of India on Sunday, Ghalib said, "At least I have a card to show. I am happy."

In an interview, Ghalib said, "The credit goes to my mother. She created an isolated space for me ever since I was in class fifth. She always said that even if someone said anything to me, I shouldn't react. My priority is my mother and not what people say."

Ghalib seeks to pursue a career in medicine. Hedging his career chances in case he cannot make it in India due to competition, he said he could study in Turkey as an alternative. He says that he wants to pursue a career in medicine as he executed father was in the studying to enter the field before joining jihadists.