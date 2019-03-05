Twitter Brewing as Air India Crew Asked to ‘Hail India’ After Announcements

The order aimed at bolstering "nationalistic fervour" has met with much criticism and has been ridiculed by many on social media.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — India's National Airline Air India crew has been directed by its administration to ensure that they chant "Jai Hind" at the end of every in-flight communication made to the passengers by them. The chant when translated in English means "Hail India".

The loss-making national carrier of India is now facing criticism for the directive which states that "the announcement must be done with much fervour".

The order was issued on Monday and was told to all crew members of the cash-strapped carrier. "With immediate effect, all (crew) are required to announce 'Jai Hind' at the end of every announcement after a slight pause and much fervour", stated the advisory issued by Amitabh Singh, Director Operations, Air India, reports news agency PTI.

The directives come few days after Ashwani Lohani took charge as Chairman and Managing Director of Air India in his second stint. In his first tenure as Chairman in 2016, he had issued a similar order.

"The captain of a flight should often connect with passengers during the journey and, at the end of the first address, using the words 'Jai Hind' would make a tremendous impact", Lohani said in a communication to his staff in May 2016. His first tenure as Air India head was from August 2015 to August 2017. Lohani then took over as the Railway Board chairman in August 2017 and retired in December 2018. One of Lohani's decisions as head of India's vast railway system was to direct the painting of the Indian flag on every railway engine running in the country.

Opposition leaders in the country have questioned the decision of the state-run carrier.

There are users who are questioning the need to force nationalism while there are many who are making fun of the decision.

Why do we need to give justification for our Indianness. Rather we should ask questions on the war mongering, issues with CRPF jawans, farmer issues and so many. This action is an utter example of fanatism not nationalism. https://t.co/uxG1LVOQdY

Ladies and gentlemen, we are passing through turbulent weather, please fasten your seatbelts belts, Jai Hind!



