Register
13:19 GMT +304 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Supporters of Jamiat Talaba Islam (JTI), student wing of religious and political party Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), chant slogans as they celebrate, after Pakistan shot down two Indian military aircrafts, in Lahore, Pakistan February 27, 2019

    Indian Air Force Head: If We Dropped Bombs in Jungles, Why Did Pakistan Respond?

    © REUTERS / Mohsin Raza
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    213

    A portion of the Western media has reported that the Indian Air Force did not strike terror camps and that the precision-guided bombs instead fell onto a pine forest, destroying nothing but trees.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian Air Force Chief B.S. Dhanoa spoke during a press conference in Coimbatore, where he was flooded with questions on whether the 26 February airstrikes on alleged terror camps in Balakot, Pakistan were futile, as claimed by the Pakistani authorities.

    The Indian Air Force chief has said that the bombs that were dropped did "clearly hit" the target and that it is up to India's political leadership to reveal the number of deaths.

    READ MORE: IAF Used Decoy Jets to Distract Pak in Raid on Alleged Terror Base — Reports

    "The target has been clearly amplified by foreign secretary in his statement. If we plan to hit the target, we hit the target, otherwise, why would he (Pakistan Prime Minister) have responded, if we dropped bombs in the jungles… why would he respond?" Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa said in the Coimbatore press conference.

    "We don't count human casualties, we count what targets we have hit or not", he emphasized.

    This was the first press briefing by the Air chief marshal after the air strike across the Line of Control (LoC), the informal border between India and Pakistan.

    A Pakistani Air Force F-16 fighter jet flies during a military parade in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, March 23, 2018
    © AP Photo / Anjum Naveed
    US Takes Claims of Pakistan's 'Misuse' of F-16 in Dogfight With Indian MIG Seriously
    When asked about why the Indian Air Force chose to use the MiG-21 fighter jet during the "aerial engagement" with Pakistani forces, Dhanoa said "every available aircraft goes in when adversary strikes".

    "One is a planned operation in which you plan and carry out. But when an adversary does a strike on you, every available aircraft goes in, irrespective of which aircraft it is. All aircraft are capable of fighting the enemy", the Indian Air Force chief said.  

    A Pakistani Air Force F-16 fighter jet flies during a military parade in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, March 23, 2018
    © AP Photo / Anjum Naveed
    US Takes Claims of Pakistan's 'Misuse' of F-16 in Dogfight With Indian MIG Seriously
    Dhanoa said that the Mig-21 is a capable aircraft, as it has been upgraded recently. "[The] Mig-21 Bison is a capable aircraft, it has been upgraded, it has better radar, air-to-air missiles and better weapons system", Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa added.

    While expressing happiness over the return of captured Wing Commander Abhinandan, Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa said that he will be back to work after his medical fitness is ascertained.

    READ MORE: Allegedly Downed PAF F-16 Pilot Mistaken as Indian, Lynched in Pakistan – Report

    "Whether he (Wing Commander Abhinandan) flies or not depends on his medical fitness. That's why post-ejection, he has undergone a medical check. Whatever treatment required, will be given. Once we get his medical fitness, he will get into [a] fighter cockpit", Dhanoa said.

    The 26 February airstrike by the Indian Air Force on alleged terror camps of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Balakot, Pakistan was prompted by the 14 February suicide attack on an Indian paramilitary convoy that killed more than 40 Indian soldiers. It was the JeM that claimed responsibility for the attack. The Indian government has long held that the state of Pakistan has been harbouring outfits like the JeM and Lashkar-e-Taiba that are responsible for a number of terror attacks inside India, while Pakistan denies New Delhi's allegations. 

    Related:

    Israeli Missiles Used in Indian Air Force's Pakistan Strike - Reports
    Indian Air Force Chopper Crashes in Kashmir - Reports
    Two Indian Air Force Aerobatic Team Aircraft Crash in Bengaluru - Reports
    Indian Air Force MiG-27 Fighter Jet Crashes Near Pakistan Border, Pilot Safe
    Tags:
    F-16 Fighting Falcon, MiG-21, air strike, retaliation, Pakistan Air Force, Indian Air Force, Birender Singh Dhanoa, India, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    UFO, Tornado or Mushroom Cloud: Mesmerising View of Finland's Northern Lights
    UFO, Tornado or Mushroom Cloud: Mesmerising View of Finland's Northern Lights
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok