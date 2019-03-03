Indian Beauty Queens Laud Captive Pilot Abhinandan Vardhaman as Hero

Many people in India, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, welcomed the release of the downed pilot and praised his courage during the Kashmir plane incident.

A number of Indian beauty queens have taken to social media, making posts welcoming Abhinandan Vardhaman, an Indian pilot released recently from Pakistani captivity.

Yamaha Fascino Miss Universe 2018 Nehal Chudasama and Miss Diva 2015 2nd Runner Up Naveli Deshmukh posted stories on their Instagram accounts, welcoming the Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, India Times reports.

​Miss Asia Pacific 2000 Dia Mirza posted a story and a post featuring an Indian flag welcoming the pilot.

Miss Diva 2015 and Miss Universe India Urvashi Rautela posted a photo of herself holding a lit candle in favor of Vardhaman.

Miss India International 2007 Esha Gupta posted a drawing of Varthaman, lauding his return home.

Vardhaman was recently released following a two-day detention by the Pakistani Inter-Intelligence Service after his plane was shot down over the disputed region of Kashmir. Vardhaman has been widely hailed in Indian media as a national hero following the incident.