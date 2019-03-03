Indian Beauty Queens Laud Captive Pilot Abhinandan Vardhaman as Hero

A number of Indian beauty queens have taken to social media, making posts welcoming Abhinandan Vardhaman, an Indian pilot released recently from Pakistani captivity.
Yamaha Fascino Miss Universe 2018 Nehal Chudasama and Miss Diva 2015 2nd Runner Up Naveli Deshmukh posted stories on their Instagram accounts, welcoming the Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, India Times reports.
We're nearing a 100k family😭 I wanna know from each one of you on what occasion or day did you first see me or got to know about me? Or if we have met!❤ Wow it's going to be interesting to read and reply back to alll your comments🤩 Ps- That's a microphone for i was hosting a charity event!. #missuniverseindia2018 #missdiva2018 #missuniverseindia #missdiva #nehalchudasama
Abhinandan! 🇮🇳💐 pic.twitter.com/xwFeB4z2EQ— Naveli deshmukh (@NaveliDeshmukh) 1 марта 2019 г.
Miss Asia Pacific 2000 Dia Mirza posted a story and a post featuring an Indian flag welcoming the pilot.
Observe the wonders as they occur around you. Don't claim them. Feel the artistry moving through, and be silent. —Rumi #JapanSurprises @visitjapanjp #TravelWithDee #Kyoto #Gion Outfit by @yavi Styled by @theiatekchandaney Assisted by @jia.chauhan Hair by @manojchavan61 Managed by @exceedentertainment @jainisha_shah
Miss Diva 2015 and Miss Universe India Urvashi Rautela posted a photo of herself holding a lit candle in favor of Vardhaman.
Miss India International 2007 Esha Gupta posted a drawing of Varthaman, lauding his return home.
Welcome home sir #WelcomeHomeAbhinandan.. I finally know the answer to, who is my favourite hero, you are.. 🇮🇳🙏🏽 Time to reflect upon how many gave their lives and are still willing to give up for us, for this country. Thank you Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman, and to your family, for making their son live for the country.(unlike most of us)
Vardhaman was recently released following a two-day detention by the Pakistani Inter-Intelligence Service after his plane was shot down over the disputed region of Kashmir. Vardhaman has been widely hailed in Indian media as a national hero following the incident.
