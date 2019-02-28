Indian Army Displays Parts of AMRAAM Missile Allegedly Fired From Pakistani F-16

The Indian armed forces at a press conference, which was attended by a Sputnik correspondent, displayed parts of the AMRAAM missile fired from an F-16 which was recovered from Rajouri in Kashmir.
This week, tensions between India and Pakistan escalated as the two countries engaged in an air battle following a terror attack earlier in February.
Pakistan claimed on Wednesday that it had downed two Indian warplanes which entered its airspace over the disputed Kashmir border.
