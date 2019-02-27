WATCH Alleged Footage of Indian Jet Going Down After Being Hit by Pakistan

The video posted by SAMAA TV allegedly shows one of the two Indian MiG-21 planes shot down by Pakistan over Kashmir falling while engulfed in fire.
خصوصی ویڈیو: پاک فضائیہ کے طیاروں کی کارروائی کے بعد 2 بھارتی طیارے تباہ ہوگئے#SamaaExclusive #SamaaTV #Pakistan #India pic.twitter.com/DawTOEzEUw— SAMAA TV (@SAMAATV) February 27, 2019
Another video recorded on a field in the Budgam district shows what appears to be the crash site of an Mi-17 transport chopper, which reportedly crashed due to a technical failure and severe weather conditions on Wednesday. Two people were reportedly killed, according to Indian officials.
