Taliban Rubbishes Reuters' Report About Reaction to India-Pakistan Escalation

Reuters quoted a Taliban spokesperson on Wednesday morning as saying that the ongoing clashes between India and Pakistan would impact the Afghan peace process, while asking India to refrain from further military action after its air strike against a militant camp in Pakistan on the previous day.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid on Wednesday clarified that his organisation has not issued any press statement about the ongoing clashes between India and Pakistan. Mujahid said that Reuters published a fake report citing a group spokesman regarding Pakistan-India tensions.

"We have not said that India, Pakistan clashes will affect the Afghan peace process. The press statement shared on social media and with news companies is fake," Mujahid tweeted.

— Zabihullah (ذبیح الله م) (@Zabihullah_4) February 27, 2019

"India should not carry any further violence in Pakistan because its continuation will affect regional security also the continuation of such conflict will cost a lot to India," Taliban spokesman Mujahid was quoted as saying by Reuters.

The Taliban spokesman clarified that the organisation's technical groups were busy discussing foreign forces' withdrawal all day on Tuesday and till noon on Wednesday.

The Taliban official's statement comes amid tensions escalating between Indian and Pakistan. On Wednesday, the Pakistani Air Force shot down two Indian aircraft in Pakistani airspace. Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor of the ISPR (the Pakistani Army's information agency) said one of the aircraft fell inside Pakistani-controlled Jammu and Kashmir while the other one fell inside Indian-controlled Kashmir.

At the same time, the Indian Foreign Ministry said that a Pakistani jet was shot down in the aerial incident, adding that India also lost one Mig-21 aircraft.

The attack was conducted in response to India's air attack on Tuesday morning in Pakistani territory, with New Delhi reportedly targeting a terror camp.