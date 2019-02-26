Register
19:22 GMT +326 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian soldiers guard outside the army base which was attacked Sunday by suspected militants at Uri, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, Sept. 19, 2016.

    World Community Urges India, Pakistan to Avoid Escalation of Hostilities

    © AP Photo / Mukhtar Khan
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 01

    While media reports claim that an Indian airstrike killed more than 300 terrorists in an operation on Pakistani territory, Pakistan has disputed this report. The international community has however called upon the two nuclear-armed neighbours to exercise restraint.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — China, considered a close ally of Pakistan, has called for restraint on the part of both India and Pakistan, urging both to do more to improve bilateral ties in the aftermath of the alleged violation of Pakistani airspace by the Indian Air Force, which the latter claim was an anti-terror operation.

    "India and Pakistan are both important countries in South Asia. Sound relations and cooperation serve the interest of both countries for peace and stability in South Asia," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang said during a press briefing today.

    The Chinese spokesperson further added "the two countries can keep restraint and do more to improve bilateral relations."

    People burn an effigy depicting Pakistan as they celebrate after Indian authorities said their jets conducted airstrikes on militant camps in Pakistani territory, in Ahmedabad
    © REUTERS / Amit Dave
    Indian Jets Destroy Terrorist Camp Across Line of Control in Kashmir - Minister
    The Chinese foreign ministry has however acknowledged that it was a non-military strike and fighting terrorism is a global practice and needs necessary cooperation. The statement came after a conversation between the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

    The Australian government has also asked India and Pakistan to avoid any action which would endanger peace and security in the region.

    READ MORE: At Least 12 Soldiers Dead, 20 Wounded in Blast in Kashmir — Reports (VIDEO)

    "The Australian government urged India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, avoid any action which would endanger peace and security in the region and engage in dialogue to ensure that these issues are resolved peacefully," a  statement from the Australian Ministry for Foreign Affairs read.

    Australia also took the opportunity to ask the government of Pakistan to take action against alleged terror groups operating from their territory.

    The European Union has asked the two South Asian rivals to avoid further escalation of hostilities.

    Railway Bridge Across Chenab River, Kashmir, India
    © AP Photo / Channi Anand
    India Threatens to Block Rivers to Pakistan After Attack in Kashmir - Minister
    European Union Spokesperson Maja Kocijancic issued a statement on Tuesday saying "We remain in contact with both countries and what we believe is essential is that all exercise maximum restraint and avoid further escalation of tensions."

    Reacting to the developments following the strike by the Indian Air Force on alleged bases of the Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist network in Pakistan, the Foreign Ministry of Iran called upon the two neighbours to resolve disputes and problems peacefully through dialogue.

    ​Jaish-e-Mohammad earlier claimed responsibility for a suicide bomb attack on 14 February that killed 45 Indian paramilitary police in Pulwama of Kashmir.

    Related:

    Pakistan 'Ready to Talk' With India in Wake of Terror Attack - PM
    India Preparing Dossier to Expose Pakistan’s Role in Terror Attack - Sources
    UN Chief Asks India & Pakistan to Exercise Maximum Restraint - Reports
    India & Pakistan Attempting to Drum Up Support Following Pulwama Attack
    Tags:
    world community, terror cell, air strike, peace, Chinese Foreign Ministry, India, China, EU, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2019
    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of 2019 Awards
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse