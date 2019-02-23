Register
23 February 2019
    A customer holds a 100 Yuan note at a market in Beijing, August 12, 2015

    China ‘Social Credit’ System Blocks Millions from Public Services

    © REUTERS / Jason Lee
    Asia & Pacific
    Millions of Chinese citizens and businesses have been placed on a government blacklist banning them from accessing financial markets and traveling by air or train as a result of being declared ‘untrustworthy.’

    The blacklist is part of Beijing's efforts to increase public ‘trustworthiness' of its social credit system, assigning every citizen and business entity a personal score, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. 

    According to the 2018 annual report recently published by China's National Public Credit Information Center (NPCIC), about 17.46 million people in the country are currently not permitted to buy plane tickets and 5.47 million people are restricted from purchasing tickets on high-speed trains.

    In addition, over 3.59 million Chinese enterprises remain blacklisted, preventing them from bidding on projects, accessing securities markets, taking part in land auctions and issuing corporate bonds.

    In addition, the report states that Chinese authorities gathered over 14.21 million pieces of intel regarding ‘untrustworthy conduct' by individuals and businesses, which includes swindling customers, failing to repay loans, illegal fund collection, false and misleading advertising, as well as improper behavior such as taking reserved seats on trains or causing issues in hospitals. 

    An additional 3.51 million "untrustworthy" individuals and entities paid taxes or fines last year due to liabilities under the country's social credit system, the report adds.

    Of those 3.51 million, 1,282 were peer-to-peer lending platforms located in Zhejiang, Guangdong and Shanghai. Peer-to-peer (P2P) lending, is the practice of lending money to businesses or people through online services matching lenders with borrowers. P2P lending platforms blacklisted in China were unable to repay investors or were convicted in illegal fundraising.

    "Many people cannot pay their debt because they are too poor but will be subject to this kind of surveillance and this kind of public shaming," an unnamed lawyer observed, cited by SCMP.

    The practice "violates the rights of human beings," the lawyer added. 

