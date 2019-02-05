Narrow Escape for Indian Seer as Ceremonial Balloons Explode (VIDEO)

The bunch of balloons filled with nitrogen burst into flames during a wrestling tournament's inauguration ceremony.

At least four people, including Suttur Mutt seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami and member of the Karnataka Legislative Council, were reportedly injured in a nitrogen balloon blast on Tuesday. The blast occurred during a ceremony organised on the fifth day of the annual six- day Suttur Fair on the banks of the Kapila River, some 28 kilometres from the historic city of Mysore in the southern state of Karnataka.

Suttur seer and MLC Maritibbe Gowda escaped with slight injuries during a Helium balloon blast in Mysuru @BangaloreMirror pic.twitter.com/zBfKN5KXX9 — SridharBloreMirror (@sridharvMIRROR) February 5, 2019

​According to a report in the Deccan Herald, the balloons exploded as the flames of a sports torch accidentally came into contact with them. The injured were treated at the local primary healthcare centre.