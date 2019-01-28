Indian Air Force Fighter Jet Crashes in Uttar Pradesh (PHOTO, VIDEO)

An Indian Air Force "Jaguar" fighter crashed in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, in the north of India, the Times of India reports.

The jet was on a routine mission from Gorakhpur. The pilot manged to eject safely, according to reports.

"This morning, a Jaguar aircraft crashed while on a routine mission from Gorakhpur. The pilot ejected safely. A court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the accident," the Indian Air Force said a statement.

Fighter Aircraft of @IAF_MCC crashed in Haitimpur, KushiNagar in #UP. #Pilot ejected safely with the help of #Parachute. Fighter crashed in Open Field. CoI order. pic.twitter.com/Q3Czb1yk8c — manish prasad (@followmkp) January 28, 2019

There is no information about the cause of the crash yet.

Uttar Pradesh: Visuals from Kushinagar where an Indian Air Force Jaguar fighter plane crashed today, the pilot managed to eject safely. A court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the accident. pic.twitter.com/fZtAtJcd3U — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2019

Video filmed at the scene of the crash shows flaming debris and a large crowd of eyewitnesses.

Authorities are investigating the accident.

Earlier, in September, an Indian Air Force MiG-27 fighter jet crashed during a routine flight near the city of Jodhpur in the country's northern state of Rajasthan; the pilot managed to eject safely.

The Jaguar is a twin-engine, ground attack aircraft which was designed and developed jointly by Breguet of France (now part of Dassault) and the UK-based British Aircraft Corporation (BAC) in the 1960's; India started using the planes in 1979.