WATCH 'Invasion Day' Mob Attack Man Carrying Australian Flag

Australia Day is a national holiday marked on 26 January, which celebrates the arrival of the First Fleet of British ships in Australia and the beginning of the European settlement. However, thousands of people protest against the holiday, saying that it is disrespectful to the Aboriginal people.

An “Invasion Day” demonstration in Melbourne descended into chaos after protesters briefly clashed with a man clad in an Australian flag, knocked him down and dragged him across the ground. Police officers were filmed escorting the man, who is reported to be a member of a nationalist group, away while shouting “Stay back!” at the mob.

Thousands of Invasion Day protesters have brought the city to a standstill as they rallied against Australia Day.#9News pic.twitter.com/y3NUeDbCK9 — Nine News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) 26 января 2019 г.

“I got attacked for loving Australia Day and loving my country, and loving my flag," said the man, surrounded by cops.

Activists held so-called “Invasion Day” protests on Australia Day, calling on authorities to abolish the holiday and change its date, demanding equal rights for Australia’s indigenous population. Many of them were seen carrying Aboriginal flags and banners reading “No pride in genocide” and “Abolish Australia Day”.