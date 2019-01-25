Huge Explosion Reported in Chinese City of Changchun (VIDEO)

On Friday afternoon, a number of netizens reported via local social media that a blast had occurred near Wanda Plaza on Hongqi Street in the Chinese city of Changchun, Jilin province. As a result one person was killed.
#长春万达广场爆炸 pic.twitter.com/HhRw5rX8ZM— 徐培柏 (@xupeibai) January 25, 2019
Emergency services are rushing to the scene. Firefighters recommend residents to avoid the area.
长春万达广场爆炸，据网上传言，是地下室煤气爆炸 pic.twitter.com/RetMjsDcrI— 徐培柏 (@xupeibai) January 25, 2019
The cause of the incident remains unknown; however, some social media users have speculated that it could have been the result of a gas explosion in a basement.
转：【突发】长春万达 pic.twitter.com/4hdP1s4zwI— 常青2 (@NW69969) January 25, 2019
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)