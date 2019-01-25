Huge Explosion Reported in Chinese City of Changchun (VIDEO)

A huge explosion occurred in the city's centre near Wanda Plaza, according to local media.

On Friday afternoon, a number of netizens reported via local social media that a blast had occurred near Wanda Plaza on Hongqi Street in the Chinese city of Changchun, Jilin province. As a result one person was killed.

​Emergency services are rushing to the scene. Firefighters recommend residents to avoid the area.

The cause of the incident remains unknown; however, some social media users have speculated that it could have been the result of a gas explosion in a basement.

​

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW