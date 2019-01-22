Knocked Down by Moving Train, Thief Chaser Defies Death [VIDEO 18+]

A horrific video surfacing from a railway station in India’s financial capital Mumbai shows a man survive after being run over by an oncoming train while chasing a thief.

The video, now viral, shows a thief approaching a passenger and snatching his mobile phone. The passenger runs with all his might to catch the thief only to be run over by a moving train. However, the most interesting part of the video is the victim's miraculous escape in the near-death experience.

WARNING: The following video is graphic and may offend sensibilities

The incident is said to have taken place at Borivali station in Mumbai during the night of 16 January. According to local media reports, the victim was waiting for his train to Surat on platform number 5 when the thief in a black shirt snatched his phone and jumped the tracks in front of an approaching train.

The victim, unaware of the approaching train, tried to follow the thief but got knocked down on the track. The person sustained serious injuries, but luckily escaped death.

"The two thieves involved in the incident have been indentured and arrested. They both have a criminal past and association with such incidents", Sanjay Patil, a senior police inspector with the Government Railway Police, told the media.