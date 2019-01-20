Militants Attack Convoy of Afghanistan's Provincial Governor - Reports

The attack left the governor unharmed, according to the Khaama news agency.
Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of various terrorist and radical groups. The violence is exacerbated by the activities of various terrorist groups, including the Daesh* terrorist group.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
