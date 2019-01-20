Militants Attack Convoy of Afghanistan's Provincial Governor - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - As many as eight people were killed and 10 others were injured as a result of a militant attack on a convoy of vehicles carrying the governor and other senior officials of Afghanistan's central Logar province, Khaama news agency reported on Sunday.

The attack left the governor unharmed, according to the Khaama news agency.

The Taliban movement has claimed responsibility for the attack, the media outlet reported.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of various terrorist and radical groups. The violence is exacerbated by the activities of various terrorist groups, including the Daesh* terrorist group.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia